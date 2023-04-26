Operation Kaveri | First flight carrying 360 Indian evacuees lands in New Delhi

The evacuees have been brought back from conflict-torn Sudan and thanked the ruling dispensation for their swift response to the crisis. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to give this information.
India welcomed its first batch of 360 evacuees on Wednesday as a flight from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri. The evacuees have been brought back from conflict-torn Sudan.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up
Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to give this information.
India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023
In the video posted by ANI, returned evacuees can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Indian Army Zindabad" and "PM Narendra Modi Zindabad". Several evacuees that ANI spoke to, thanked the ruling dispensation for their swift response to the crisis.
"I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. Embassy and the govt also helped a lot. Around 1000 people are present in Jeddah. Govt is doing fast evacuation," says Surender Singh Yadav, an Indian national who returned from Sudan.
"Indian govt supported us a lot. It's a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt," says an Indian woman at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported that around 534 Indians have been evacuated from violence-hit Sudan in overnight operations. As per sources, two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and one navy ship are stationed in Port Sudan.
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 10:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!