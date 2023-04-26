Operation Kaveri | First flight carrying 360 Indian evacuees lands in New Delhi

The evacuees have been brought back from conflict-torn Sudan and thanked the ruling dispensation for their swift response to the crisis. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to give this information.
India welcomed its first batch of 360 evacuees on Wednesday as a flight from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri. The evacuees have been brought back from conflict-torn Sudan.
India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X
"Indian govt supported us a lot. It's a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt," says an Indian woman at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
#WATCH | Delhi: "I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. Embassy and the govt also helped a lot. Around 1000 people are present in Jeddah. Govt is doing fast evacuation," says Surender Singh Yadav, an Indian national who returned from Sudan pic.twitter.com/TGxyVKfYUn— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023