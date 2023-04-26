Operation Kaveri | First flight carrying 360 Indian evacuees lands in New Delhi

The evacuees have been brought back from conflict-torn Sudan and thanked the ruling dispensation for their swift response to the crisis. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to give this information.

India welcomed its first batch of 360 evacuees on Wednesday as a flight from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri. The evacuees have been brought back from conflict-torn Sudan.

India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X

In the video posted by ANI, returned evacuees can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Indian Army Zindabad" and "PM Narendra Modi Zindabad". Several evacuees that ANI spoke to, thanked the ruling dispensation for their swift response to the crisis.

"I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. Embassy and the govt also helped a lot. Around 1000 people are present in Jeddah. Govt is doing fast evacuation," says Surender Singh Yadav, an Indian national who returned from Sudan.

#WATCH | Delhi: "I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. Embassy and the govt also helped a lot. Around 1000 people are present in Jeddah. Govt is doing fast evacuation," says Surender Singh Yadav, an Indian national who returned from Sudan pic.twitter.com/TGxyVKfYUn — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023 "Indian govt supported us a lot. It's a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt," says an Indian woman at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. "Indian govt supported us a lot. It's a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt," says an Indian woman at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported that around 534 Indians have been evacuated from violence-hit Sudan in overnight operations. As per sources, two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and one navy ship are stationed in Port Sudan.