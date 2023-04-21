PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting relating to Indians in violence-hit Sudan

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting today to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wherein the two discussed the Sudan crisis.

"In Sudan , the UN is trying to establish a ceasefire and that is really key because at the moment, unless there is a ceasefire and unless there are corridors, it's not safe for people really to come out," Jaishankar told reporters.

He added that their team is in continuous communication with Indians in Sudan.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two groups are fighting over control of the capital city of Khartoum. The city is witnessing large-scale violence and the Indian embassy of Sudan issued an advisory on Monday urging Indians to stay at home and remain calm.

