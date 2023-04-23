Sudan crisis: Two IAF C-130J aircrafts in Jeddah, INS Sumedha in Port Sudan on standby for stranded Indians

To facilitate swift evacuation, the Indian government has pursued multiple options, including positioning two Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft on standby in Jeddah and deploying INS Sumedha to Port Sudan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued a statement regarding the ongoing crisis in Sudan, assuring that government efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens stranded in Sudan are underway.

The MEA is closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan and is coordinating with various partners for the safe movement of Indians who are stranded in the country and wish to be evacuated.

However, any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum

The MEA is also in regular touch with the United Nations (UN), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and the United States among others.

The Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft, and overland movement also poses logistical challenges and risks.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom Armed Forces evacuated British diplomats and their families from Sudan, citing the significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff.

US President Joe Biden also on Sunday announced that the United States military conducted an operation to extract US government personnel from Khartoum in response to the Sudan situation.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan is advising stranded Indians on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. The embassy is also coordinating all possible assistance, including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement.