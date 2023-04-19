Hakki-Pikki tribals stranded in Sudan: 'India in touch with other countries to ensure safety of its nationals'

Sudan clashes: Sources said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. "Both have assured their practical support on the ground," they added.

India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, sources said on Wednesday. The statement came as Sudan continues to witness deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group. The violence has reportedly left over 180 people dead. Amid the pandemonium, 31 people belonging to the Hakki-Pikki community from Karnataka are believed to be trapped in the violence-hit country.

Sources said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. "Both have assured their practical support on the ground," sources said. It added that countries such as the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have a key role and "we are engaging them accordingly".

"Our Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments. We are also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan," they said.

Sources further informed that the Indian government had set up a dedicated Control Room in New Delhi. "We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community," they said.

They described the situation on the street as "very tense", saying that the movement is very risky at this stage. "Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located," they said.

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm. The embassy on Sunday said that an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

Jaishankar Vs Siddaramaiah on Sudan crisis

Jaishankar hit out at Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, for "doing politics" over the Sudan crisis. On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had tweeted: "It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war." He urged I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene and ensure their safe return.

Reacting tot his, Jaishankar said, "Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics." He informed that "since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan".

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then. There has been a dispute between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.