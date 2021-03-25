  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Still stuck 'Ever Given' ship in Egypt's Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Updated : March 25, 2021 08:57 AM IST

Egyptian officials and others were due to begin work again to free the vessel Thursday morning after halting for the night.
Initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding, the company said.
Still stuck 'Ever Given' ship in Egypt's Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
Published : March 25, 2021 08:46 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Craftsman Automation lists with 9.4% discount at Rs 1,350 per share on BSE

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1; retail portion booked over 6 times

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1; retail portion booked over 6 times

Most powerful armies in the world: US is No 1; find out where India, China and Pakistan rank

Most powerful armies in the world: US is No 1; find out where India, China and Pakistan rank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement