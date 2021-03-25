Still stuck 'Ever Given' ship in Egypt's Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide Updated : March 25, 2021 08:57 AM IST Egyptian officials and others were due to begin work again to free the vessel Thursday morning after halting for the night. Initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding, the company said. Published : March 25, 2021 08:46 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply