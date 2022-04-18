“Staying at friends’ place”: Elon Musk says he doesn’t own any home

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that he doesn’t own any home. In fact, he has been crashing at his friends’ houses, he said. The world’s richest man said that he’s been couch surfing with friends during a video interview with Chris Anderson, head of conference organizers TED.

"I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places," the centibillionaire said in the interview.

"If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," the Tesla CEO added.

Musk’s statements came in response to a question by Anderson, who said that many individuals in the world currently are displeased with the existence of billionaires due to the wide-ranging global wealth disparity.

While Musk admitted that his personal wealth was “bonkers”, he added that his personal consumption was not that high.

“For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case. It's not as though my personal consumption is high. I mean, the one exception is the plane, but if I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work,” he said.

He also said that he neither owns yachts nor he goes on expensive vacations.

Musk had vowed to sell off all of his houses and properties earlier this year, and pledged to sell off almost all possessions.

Since then, Musk has sold off notable properties from his real estate portfolio including the former home of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory actor Gene Wilder.

Besides living in “spare bedrooms”, one of the places that he has been frequently crashing at is a waterfront estate in Texas. Once the most expensive listed property in the capital city of Austin before it was sold, it is owned by billionaire Ken Howery, who was associated with Musk since their PayPal days, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It isn’t known whether Musk is paying Howery for the arrangement. The WSJ additionally reported that Musk and his representatives have also contacted several Texas real estate agents for a home.

The billionaire, who stays in the headlines for a host of reasons, recently grabbed eyeballs for trying to buy the social media platform Twitter for $43 billion.