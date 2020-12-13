Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Healthcare

States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Updated : December 13, 2020 10:49 AM IST

The announcement Saturday kicks off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the US.
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Market-cap of eight of top-10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Market-cap of eight of top-10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Storyboard: 1 in every 3 adults impacted by COVID-19 in rural India, says report

Storyboard: 1 in every 3 adults impacted by COVID-19 in rural India, says report

Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months

Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement