According to Rick Rossow, a Senior Adviser at CSIS, the pace at which technological advancements are being shared between India and the United States is unprecedented.

The relationship between India and the United States has witnessed significant growth and transformation in the past two decades.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, former Indian envoy to China Gautam Bambawale, asserts that the India-US relationship should be examined based on its own merits, rather than solely in the context of China. Both nations have become increasingly comfortable working together, forging stronger ties that extend beyond diplomatic exchanges, he added.

“We must look at India-US relations on their own merits and on their own strengths. I do not disagree that there is the China factor which is bringing us together and further cementing the close ties between India and US, but I would not overplay the China factor either,” Bambawale said.

According to Bambawale, the state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve as an inflection point in deepening partnership between the two nations. The high-level discussions and agreements reached during this visit will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in multiple domains, including defence and technology, he added.

“The current state visit by Prime Minister Modi will be looked upon later as an inflection point in India-US relations because the two countries began discussing and implementing transfer of technology. Transfer of technology not just in jet engines but also in other areas like AI, 5G, 6G, computer chips etc. So this particular visit by PM Modi is an inflection point where sharing of technology by US and India is something which is a new aspect of the bilateral relationship,” Bambawale said.

Over the past 20 years, India and the United States have steadily built a stronger foundation for their relationship. Bambawale notes that both countries have become much more comfortable working with each other, transcending previous hesitations and aligning their interests in various areas. This growing comfort level has set the stage for deeper engagement and cooperation in the years to come.

Bambawale highlighted that in recent years, the sharing of technology has emerged as a crucial element in the India-US relationship. This new dimension of cooperation not only strengthens the bilateral ties but also holds the potential to drive economic growth and innovation.

According to Rick Rossow, a Senior Adviser at CSIS, the pace at which technological advancements are being shared between India and the United States is unprecedented. While technology transfers were challenging seven to eight years ago, today, they are progressing rapidly. This accelerated pace reflects the deepening trust and collaboration between the two countries, resulting in mutually beneficial outcomes.

Despite the growing momentum in technology sharing, navigating the complexities of defense technology remains a challenge. The United States has a set of restrictive policies in place, making it difficult to predict the final decisions regarding defense technology agreements. As Rossow notes, until the agreements are released, the exact parameters of technological cooperation in defense will remain uncertain.

Watch video for entire discussion.