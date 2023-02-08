Did Jill Biden kiss Kamala Harris' husband ahead of State of the Union address? | Viral Video

US First Lady Jill Biden kissed Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, 'on the lips' ahead of the State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, reports said. A clip showing the two sharing the moment viral on Twitter.

'Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala Harris's husband on the lip?' — that's the question flooding social media on Wednesday as a video of the US First lady kissing Vice President Kamala Harris's husband went viral. The clip is from President Joe Biden's State of the Union.

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

"Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris' husband on the lips. Didn't see that one coming," a person wrote on Twitter. "Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!," another user said. "Is this...normal?" another asked.

"Why the hell did Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden just kiss each other on the lips?", "The State of the Union is now a reality show", said some other social media users.

Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address, the first after he lost the majority in the US House of Representatives. Biden began his remarks by greeting newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, showing early signs of bipartisanship.

In his address, he pushed Republican "friends" to cooperate. Joe Biden added that the American economy is better positioned to grow "than any country on Earth," despite disruptions from COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The president also acknowledged Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in the House and the minority leader of the House.

