Sri Lanka's ex-PM and once strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa being protected at Trincomallee naval base

Sri Lanka’s ex-Prime Minister and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa is being protected at the Trincomallee naval base, Defence Secretary Kamal Guneratne said on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old former president and prime minister is being given protection amidst nationwide protests over the government’s failure to tackle the worst economic crisis.

He (Mahinda Rajapaksa) was evacuated to the Trincomallee naval dockyard, Guneratne told reporters in an online briefing.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

At least 8 people have died while over 250 people injured in the clashes which also saw scores of properties belonging to ruling party politicians being set on fire.