Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declares state of emergency

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision was to ensure public security and maintain essential services so as to make sure smooth functioning of the country, the presidential media division said.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declares state of emergency
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight, according to the presidential media division. The state of emergency gives the police and the security forces power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.
Rajapaksa's decision was to ensure public security and maintain essential services so as to make sure smooth functioning of the country, the presidential media division said. The decision came amidst weeks of public protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government.
Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis in its history with the shortage of essentials, and power outages caused by a severe forex crisis. Rajapaksa had declared an emergency on April 1 also after a mass protest opposite his private residence. He had revoked it on April 5.
Tags
Next Article

Russia-Ukraine war: European Union proposes ban on Russian oil; experts weigh in

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More