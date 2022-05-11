The governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank said that if the situation doesn't improve the country can face power cuts for up to 12 hours, massive fuel and essential items shortage.

The current political unstability in Sri Lanka has led to the worsening of the economic crisis in the country. While the defence ministry has ordered troops to shoot at sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life, the governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has threatened to quit if the political situation doesn't improve.

The central bank's governor Nandalal Weerasinghe has said that if the situation continues for the next two days, the country can face power cuts for 10 to 12 hours, massive shortage of fuel and other essential items.

"We had a discussion with the Governor of the Central Bank yesterday and we are fully aware of how grave the situation is," Harsha De Silva, a lawmaker from Sri Lanka's opposition party, told CNBC-TV18.

De Silva said they urged the governor to not act in haste and be patient because they are attempting to try to find a political solution. "We need about $80 million to keep our essentials flowing in the next week. But the governor has said it is going to be almost impossible to make that payment," he said, adding that it is India that is actually been supporting the country in this unprecedented crisis.

Also Read:

He said even though India has extended credit line for food, fuel and medicine, everything is limited. He said they without getting out of the political crisis, the economic crisis cannot be addressed.

"We are in negotiations with the IMF but we don't even have a Ministry of Finance; it is impossible to keep the negotiations going," he said, adding that the way out has to begin with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepping down.

"If he resigns, even if he gives a date plan... he doesn't have to resign tomorrow. But, if he says, 'Okay, these are the steps that we are going to take', then we can form a government and bring back the stability and lift the curfew because every day that we are shut, we are losing millions of dollars. so it is adding to the economic crisis," De Silva said.

Watch video for the entire interview