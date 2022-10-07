    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against Gotabaya, Mahinda Rajapaksa

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    The court also agreed to allow proceedings against the country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, its former finance minister and two of its former central bank governors.

    Sri Lanka's top court has granted permission for proceedings against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the rights group which filed the case against him said in a statement on Friday.
    The court also agreed to allow proceedings against the country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, its former finance minister and two of its former central bank governors.
    The case, filed by rights group Transparency International, calls for accountability for the island nation's leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.
    -More details are awaited.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Gotabaya RajapaksaMahinda Rajapaksasrilanka

