Did you know Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and his family had a connection with India? His father Philip Gunawardena and mother Kusuma were part of the Indian freedom struggle. Here's everything you need to know about Gunawardena's kin's close links with India.

The story

Philip, known as the Father of Sri Lankan socialism, moved to the UK in 1929 and became an active member to protest against colonial movements.

During the Second World War — in the 1940s — Philip and Kusuma fled Sri Lanka and sneaked into India. They were briefly jailed in India in 1943 by British intelligence. After a year, they were deported to Sri Lanka and released only after the end of the war. According to reports, their eldest son Indika was born in India.

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister and Krishna Menon were among Philip's contemporary colleagues. He worked with Krishna Menon and Nehru for the Indian League, an anti-imperial organisation, after they met in London.

According to News 18, Jawaharlal Nehru visited Philip's family home in Sri Lanka to personally thank them for their support in India’s freedom movement and their personal sacrifice.

Philip Gunawardena also provided the impetus to promote the Cooperative movement in India and did it most innovatively. He achieved extraordinary feet by setting up and introducing the Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society system (MPCSs), news agency ANI said.

In March 2022, Sri Lanka commemorated the 50th death anniversary of Philip Gunawardena. His name is written down in golden letters in the history of Sri Lanka as he strived hard to build the future of the the country.