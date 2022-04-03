Sri Lanka imposes nationwide social media blackout amid curfew to curb protests

racks global network disruptions and shutdowns, tweeted on Sunday. Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests , NetBlocks, which t

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a public emergency amidst a spate of protests over the worst economic crisis in the country. Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification on Friday, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka from April 1.

The move came after a violent protest erupted outside the residence of Rajapaksa on Thursday as hundreds of demonstrators gathered there and demanded his resignation for what they called his failure in addressing the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

After midnight on April 3, 2022, Sri Lanka local time, many people could not access their social media accounts, as has been confirmed by NetBlocks now.

Also Read:

The firm said real-time network data collected from over 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka show the restrictions coming into effect across multiple providers from midnight.

"Metrics corroborate user reports of service unavailability across the country, showing that all of Sri Lanka’s major network operators, including Dialog, Sri Lanka Telecom, Mobitel, Hutch, are covered by the measure. Fully or partially impacted social media and messaging platforms include Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TokTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger," NetBlocks said.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests.📰 Report: https://t.co/XGvXEFIqom pic.twitter.com/KEpzYfGKjV — NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 2, 2022

The internet monitor had tracked a significant decline in connectivity levels on internet provider Dialog from 29 March. This coincided with the onset of the protests over the economic crisis.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas. Power cuts last up to 13 hours a day. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply, and long hours of power cuts the people have been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven by the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

Sri Lanka has a history of imposing nationwide social media restrictions at times of unrest. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Viber, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger were blocked in the island nation following a series of bombings targeting churches and hotels in 2019.

Before this, Sri Lanka had blocked social media for over a week after violence broke out in March 2018.