Sri Lanka, Rajapaksas and China — A cautionary tale

The dramatic fall of the Rajapaksa clan is telling for leaders worldwide who hobnob with Beijing to serve China's strategic and financial interests. Despite being heavily invested in Sri Lanka, China has avoided shouldering the responsibility to pull Sri Lanka out of its current economic mess.

Even the image of ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, hopping off between countries to find asylum despite working overtime to build close relations with China during his tenure as a president, is a cautionary tale.

The rise and fall of Rajapaksas

The crisis in Sri Lanka has resulted in the fall of the country's longest-rulers — the Rajapaksa family. Since their fall, Ranil Wickremasinghe has taken charge as acting president and is also in the fray for the presidential post. Wickremesinghe had held the prime minister's office (1993) way before Mahinda Rajapaksa took charge for the first time in 2004. Mahinda was first sworn in as the president — or the Head of the State — in 2005, holding the office until 2015.

Mahinda was popular among the island’s Buddhist-Sinhalese majority. He successfully gained victory over ethnic Tamil rebels or LTTE in 2009, ending a 26-year brutal civil war. After ruling for a decade, Mahinda lost the electoral battle to the Opposition, only to return in 2019 when his brother Gotabaya became the president of Sri Lanka. Mahinda was chosen as the prime minister in the same year.

Gotabaya was a powerful official and military strategist in the Ministry of Defense. He wasn't much into politics. However, the duo had managed to keep the power in their fists until 2022. Mahinda resigned in May 2022, while Gotabaya quit the post on July 14 owing to the economic crisis.

Heavy debt, and inflation burn Lanka

> According to the central bank of Sri Lanka, the inflation in Sri Lanka topped 54 percent from 39.1 percent in May 2022.

> The food inflation (YoY) increased to 80.1 percent in June 2022 from 57.4 percent recorded the previous month.

> The government owes $51 billion and cannot make interest payments on its loans. As of April 2021, China and Japan emerged as the major lenders to Sri Lanka (around 10 percent each).

> In June 2022 end, gross official reserves were estimated at $1.9 billion. This includes the People’s Bank of China, equivalent to around $1.5 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said.

Clearly, China has a significant loan to play in Sri Lank's economic structure.

Here's a look at China's role in detail:

> China is a leading development partner for Sri Lanka since 1971. It held 10 percent of Sri Lanka's foreign debt as of April 2021. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has received grant assistance of over $880 million from the PRC to develop some landmark projects since 1971, the government said.

> Between 2009 and 2018, Sri Lanka borrowed around US$7.8 billion to develop transport and energy infrastructure – about 9.3 percent of 2019’s GDP, a UNCTAD report published in October 2021 said. The funds received under loan assistance were then invested in "high priority strategic development areas of roads, aviation, power and energy, highways, irrigation and ports”, the report said.

China reacts

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin released a statement highlighting their stand on the Sri Lanka crisis while responding to various reports blaming it for not helping the crisis-ridden nation.

"As we have previously stated, China stands ready to work with countries and international financial institutions concerned to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s response to current difficulties and efforts to ease debt burden and realize sustainable development," he said.

Other countries under China's debt

Countries that have taken loans from China in the past include Pakistan and some parts of Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Recently, researchers analysed China’s foreign lending terms and examined 100 debt contracts between Chinese state-owned entities and government borrowers in 24 countries around the world, with a commitment amounting to $36.6 billion.

The study said that 47 percent of the loan agreements in the sample (researchers collected across 24 countries) are with government borrowers in Africa, and another 27 percent are with government borrowers in Latin America and the Caribbean. "The remaining loans in the sample were made to government borrowers in Eastern Europe (11 percent), Asia (10 percent), and Oceania (5 percent)," it said.

The analysis revealed that all of these contracts were signed between 2000 and 2020. In 84 cases, the lender is the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim bank) or China Development Bank (CDB).

Sri Lanka, too, has projects funded by China's EXIM Bank. In projects like Colombo Harbour's new port terminal, Lotus Tower and Hambantota Port, China has invested copiously, revealed a government report.

Why Sri Lanka chose China as a lender

> "For developing countries such as Sri Lanka, China is seen as a desirable lending partner because of the availability of large scale finance, with less bureaucracy and no policy interventions (Dollar, 2016)," a UNCTAD report said.

> Chinese finance is generally available at favourable terms, including lower interest rates and within shorter processing periods compared to Western and multilateral agencies.

> China contractor's "good balance of speed, efficiency, and product quality" attracted Sri Lankan policymakers

China not extending a helping hand

So far, Sri Lanka has not received any significant help from China despite the latter having heavily invested in the island nation. It remains silent as its partner swims deep in the waters. Besides Sri Lanka, China has left other some other developing countries in knee-deep debt.

It has become the "world's largest public lender to developing countries". Much of the debt owed to China is said to be in connection with large infrastructure projects like roads, railways and ports under President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).