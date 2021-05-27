Sri Lanka faces threat of major oil spill as container ship on fire near Colombo coast: Reports

Sri Lanka is facing the threat of a major oil spill as a Singapore-registered container ship, within sight of the beach near Colombo’s coast, has been on fire since the last six days, reports suggest.

The container ship carrying 325 metric tonnes of fuel, 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other unspecified chemicals is likely to sink near the Colombo beach.

Sri Lankan authorities on May 26 were trying to douse a massive fire that has raged for six straight days. Firefighters were still trying to bring the flames on the ship called X-Press Pearl under control after it intensified following large explosions the previous day, The Straits Times reported.

X-Press Pearl, sailing with a Singapore flag, was en route to Singapore from the port of Hazira in Gujarat via Colombo. It was carrying 1,486 containers, the report added.

According to a report in The Hindu, the fire broke out on the deck on May 20. After which 25-member crew had been evacuated safely and one had been hospitalized with minor injuries.

Sri Lanka’s Air Force tried to control the fire by dropping 425 kilograms of fire-retardant chemicals from helicopters on the ship on May 26. A special team of the Sri Lankan Navy, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, and Marine Environment Protection Authority has also been formed.

Desperate attempts to extinguish the fire seemed to fail as authorities prepared for a major oil spill. The Colombo Gazette newspaper reported that the MV 'X-PRESS PEARL' was "unstable" and "expected to sink", PTI reported.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority has warned that any oil spillage will move towards the sensitive Negombo lagoon, which is a major tourist attraction, the report added.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sent two ships Vaibhav and patrol vessel Vajra and an ICG aircraft to firefight and augment pollution control measures.