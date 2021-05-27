  • SENSEX
Sri Lanka faces threat of major oil spill as container ship on fire near Colombo coast: Reports

Updated : May 27, 2021 16:38:10 IST

The container ship carrying 325 metric tonnes of fuel, 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other unspecified chemicals is likely to sink near the Colombo beach.
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sent two ships Vaibhav and patrol vessel Vajra and an ICG aircraft to firefight and augment pollution control measures.
The Marine Environment Protection Authority has warned that any oil spillage will move towards the sensitive Negombo lagoon, which is a major tourist attraction
Published : May 27, 2021 04:38 PM IST

