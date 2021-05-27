Sri Lanka faces threat of major oil spill as container ship on fire near Colombo coast: Reports Updated : May 27, 2021 16:38:10 IST The container ship carrying 325 metric tonnes of fuel, 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other unspecified chemicals is likely to sink near the Colombo beach. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sent two ships Vaibhav and patrol vessel Vajra and an ICG aircraft to firefight and augment pollution control measures. The Marine Environment Protection Authority has warned that any oil spillage will move towards the sensitive Negombo lagoon, which is a major tourist attraction Published : May 27, 2021 04:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply