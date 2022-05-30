Sri Lanka economic crisis: Foreign Minister briefs US Ambassador regarding proposed 21st Amendment to Constitution

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister GL Pieris has briefed the US Ambassador Julie Chung on the proposed 21st Amendment to the Constitution and also held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations and assistance from the international community in mitigating the island nation's worst economic crisis, according to media reports.

The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A to the Constitution, which gives unfettered powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Foreign Minister encouraged continued support from the US and other countries, both bilaterally and through multilateral channels, to mitigate the economic challenges in Sri Lanka, economic and political news portal EconomyNext reported on Sunday, quoting the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry's statement after the meeting with Ambassador Chung.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the discussions with different political parties with regard to the draft 21st Amendment to the Constitution. On Sunday, during a special televised address to the nation on the current constitutional reforms programme, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the 21st Amendment, when approved by the Parliament, would help Sri Lanka in several ways.

He underlined the need to strengthen the existing laws to give more authority to Parliament in the exercise of monetary powers. Following the example of countries such as the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and India, we are proposing a stronger and more powerful law, he asserted.

The Foreign Minister said the government is focused on exploring all avenues in the provision of short and long-term solutions in alleviating the difficulties encountered by the citizens and in the implementation of a clear plan of action, the news portal Colombo Page reported, quoting a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Peiris stressed that Sri Lanka is deeply appreciative of the goodwill and assistance being received from the international community including from multilateral organisations, the report said.

In response, Ambassador Chung stated that the United States is a friend of Sri Lanka and is well aware of and understands the challenges in the country, the statement said. She stated that the United States will continue to support Sri Lanka during this difficult time, it added.

Sri Lanka is also currently seeking International Monetary Fund assistance. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has severe shortages of essentials from food, fuel, medicines, and cooking gas to toilet paper and matchsticks.

