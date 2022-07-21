Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as President

Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the Sri Lanka President on Thursday after he was announced the winner of the presidential polls held in Parliament a day ago. Wickremesinghe is likely to appoint a new prime minister within the course of the day, reports said.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as a Sri Lankan prime minister six times, won 134 votes in the 225-member Parliament on Wednesday. The other key candidate in Wednesday's contest, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, received 82 votes. Third candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka got just three. Two lawmakers did not vote and four votes were ruled invalid.

After winning the presidential polls, After winning the presidential polls, Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying the island nation is in a "very difficult situation. We have big challenges ahead". He denied being a "friend" to the Rajapaksa clan. "I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas. I am a friend of the people," Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying.

The appointed of Wickremesinghe as the president came even as he is said to be unpopular among some anti-government protesters who stormed his official residence this month when he was prime minister and burnt down his private house. However, the response to his win was broadly muted, with just around 100 people gathering on the steps of the presidential secretariat on Wednesday.

Chaos gripped the nation after the Sri Lankan government declared bankruptcy two weeks ago. The political drama unfolded following this as both -- the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe -- offered to resign amid the growing uprising against them. When Rajapaksa fled, Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president and now, he has been declared the full-time president. With the new role, Wickremesinghe is seen as a hope for bringing the crisis-hit nation back on its foot.

Sri Lanka needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts. The country's inflation topped 50 percent in June after two years of money printing and an attempted float botched with a surrender requirement which sent the rupee sliding to 360 to the US dollar from 200.