    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as President

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as President

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Wickremesinghe, who has served as a Sri Lankan prime minister six times, won 134 votes in the 225-member Parliament on Wednesday. His appointment as the president came amid the deep economic crisis Sri Lanka has been facing right now.

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as President
    Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the Sri Lanka President on Thursday after he was announced the winner of the presidential polls held in Parliament a day ago. Wickremesinghe is likely to appoint a new prime minister within the course of the day, reports said.
    Wickremesinghe, who has served as a Sri Lankan prime minister six times, won 134 votes in the 225-member Parliament on Wednesday. The other key candidate in Wednesday's contest, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, received 82 votes. Third candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka got just three. Two lawmakers did not vote and four votes were ruled invalid.
    After winning the presidential polls, Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying the island nation is in a "very difficult situation. We have big challenges ahead". He denied being a "friend" to the Rajapaksa clan. "I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas. I am a friend of the people," Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying.
    The appointed of Wickremesinghe as the president came even as he is said to be unpopular among some anti-government protesters who stormed his official residence this month when he was prime minister and burnt down his private house. However, the response to his win was broadly muted, with just around 100 people gathering on the steps of the presidential secretariat on Wednesday.
    Chaos gripped the nation after the Sri Lankan government declared bankruptcy two weeks ago. The political drama unfolded following this as both -- the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe -- offered to resign amid the growing uprising against them. When Rajapaksa fled, Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president and now, he has been declared the full-time president. With the new role, Wickremesinghe is seen as a hope for bringing the crisis-hit nation back on its foot.
    Sri Lanka needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts. The country's inflation topped 50 percent in June after two years of money printing and an attempted float botched with a surrender requirement which sent the rupee sliding to 360 to the US dollar from 200.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    On This Day: Indian govt chucked tax on women's sanitary products, last Harry Potter book released, and more

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng