It will not be an easy task for newly-elected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to rule the bankrupt island nation of Sri Lanka.

A week back, thousands of people protesting over "the government's mismanagement of the economy" wanted Wickremesinghe to step down as the Prime Minister.

Following the protests, he offered to resign as the pressure mounted. However, the tables turned when Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the crisis-hit country and Wickremesinghe was elected as the acting President. Now, Sri Lankan Parliament, not the people directly, has elected him as the full-time President.

As a president, it's now upon Wickremesinghe to bring Sri Lanka out of its worst economic crisis in decades. It will require tough decisions and not popular ones, and it will need the backing of the same people who, until a week before, wanted him out of the Prime Minister’s office for mismanaging the economy.

'Wickremesinghe not a people's choice'

When Wickremesinghe had last contested the Parliamentary seat, he was defeated in his own constituency. He could only come into the Parliament because his party, which got enough votes, had the right to one seat in Parliament and he took that seat.

Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as President (Reuters)

"So, a lot of people think he doesn't even have the credibility to be part of Parliament, much less to be a President. Many people saw this Parliament and government as out-of-touch, corrupt and illegitimate," Alan Keenan, visiting fellow at the London School of Economics (LSE), said told CNBC-TV18.

"So technically, he's a rejected MP ...there's a displeasure among the public towards Wickremesinghe,” said Umesh Moramudali, a lecturer at the University of Colombo, Department of Economics.

"...if you begin with a president who is not liked a lot, not trusted (and) seen as allied with the bad people who just ruined the economy, it will much harder for the people to accept reforms he would bring in the economy," Keenan told CNBC-TV.com.

'Wickremesinghe is a part corrupt system'

In mentioning Wickremesinghe's alliance "with the bad people", Keenan was referring to his relations with the Rajapaksa family, who ruled Sri Lanka for quite a long time. The clan has been held responsible for the economic downfall of Sri Lanka and has also been accused of corruption in the country.

"He (Wickremesinghe) is not liked by protesters because he's seen as working with Rajapaksas and protected them over the years and the last couple of months," Keenan said, adding, "The protesters see Wickremesinghe as part of a corrupt system that they want to change".

A protestor wears a band as he attends a protest against Sri Lanka's newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Image: Reuters)

The big problem is that the vast majority of people in Sri Lanka may not see the current Parliament as legitimate. "His first challenge is to prove that he can act independently, approach the international community and bring some relief. But that's not an easy task," Dhananjay Tripathi, Chairperson, Department of International Relations, South Asian University, said. As of now, Sri Lanka needs "a leader who people will listen to..."

...because new reforms might be harsh on people

Besides cutting a deal with the Indian Monetary Funds (IMF), the government will have to take austerity measures to revive the economy, which the people won't like.

"Reforms must be gradual so that they do not hurt people too fast...they must limit damage to the most vulnerable population...and both the IMF and the government must be very careful in how they bring reform," Keenan said.

'People's movement is a challenge'

Experts believe that the protests are likely to continue. "The challenge is going to be how to tackle people and citizen's movement and how they hold protests keeping in view the situation," Moramudali said. However, any attempt to quell the protest, if it seems too harsh, may turn out to be a political mistake.

Protestors chant slogans during a protest against Sri Lanka's newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Image: Reuters)

'Wickremesinghe needs public support'

Although Wickremesinghe has served as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister six times, his experience to run a crisis-hit country is minimal, keeping in view the people's lack of support.

Protesters throng presidential palace in Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)

"This crisis is for the first time...It's not gonna be easy as he thinks. He needs public support which the government doesn't really have right now. Without public confidence, it's very difficult to restore the economy and keep the economic activities going," Moramudali said.

Meanwhile, Keenan said although Wickremesinghe is a "smart man, understands a lot about economics, has talent," but one who "brings a lot of baggage and complicating factors".