Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives, India refutes rumours of any help | Top developments

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives ahead of tendering his resignation on Wednesday. The president had earlier said he would quit the post on July 13 amid growing calls for his resignation over the alleged mismanagement by the government that led to the country's worst economic crisis.

According to reports, Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. He, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration official told Reuters. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the source was quoted as saying. The official said authorities could not prevent a sitting president from leaving the country under law.

Here's what has happened in in Sri Lanka so far:

> has not been seen in public since Saturday. He left the Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not been seen in public since Saturday. He left the presidential palace moments before thousands of anti-government protesters stormed the place to protest against the handling of the economic crisis. It is speculated that the leader wanted to flee abroad to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new administration. The source close to Rajapaksa said he would send in a letter of resignation later on Wednesday.

> His brother and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has also left His brother and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has also left Sri Lanka and is said to be heading to the US, sources were quoted by the BBC as saying. On Tuesday, he was stopped from leaving the country through the VIP terminal at Colombo airport, an immigration officer had said.

> Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also offered to resign. If he does, that would make the speaker the acting president until a new president is elected, as per the constitution.

> Parliament will reconvene on Friday and will vote to elect a new president five days later - on July 20.

> The Indian High Commission has denied media reports that "India facilitated the recent reported travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka". Calling the reports baseless, it tweeted, "It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values , established democratic institutions and constitutional framework."

> Amid the deepening crisis, petrol in the country has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6 percent last month and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70 percent in the coming months.

Sri Lanka has been reeling under the worst economic crisis in decades. The nation declared bankruptcy on Saturday . The island nation is now seeking help from neighbouring countries like India and China and also from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with debt and the shortage of cash to pay for imports.

President Rajapaksa expected to resign today, what happens next?

Once Rajapaksa resigns, Sri Lanka Parliament will convene on July 15 to announce the vacancy. It will then reconvene on July 19 to accept the nominations for the post. The new president will then be elected on July 20.

Sri Lankan parliament would need to select one of its members as the president within one month's time from the resignation, reports said. If only one member of parliament is nominated for the post, then the Secretary-General would declare that individual as the president. If more than one person is nominated, then a secret ballot will be held and the person would be elected by a majority.

In case, Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as president, then PM Ranil Wickremesinghe would take over as the acting president until the parliament elects a new president