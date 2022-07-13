Homeworld news

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives; island nation declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives; island nation declares state of emergency

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Sri Lanka has declared the state of emergency in the island nation after reports that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled to Maldives. He had earlier said he would quit the post on July 13 amid growing calls for his resignation over the alleged mismanagement by the government that led to the country's worst economic crisis. Catch all the live updates from Sri Lanka with CNBC-TV18.com's blog

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa stopped from leaving country

    Sri Lanka's former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was stopped from leaving country on Tuesday amid the mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis. READ MORE

  • Here's a recap of the major developments so far from Sri Lanka. Read more

  • Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's rolling day coverage of the latest updates and developments from Sri Lanka where a state of emergency has been imposed. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the island nation.

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates:
Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country's economy. The Prime Minister's office informed the media organisations that the state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province had been imposed. Meanwhile, protesters marched to the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, urging him to resign after the news came in that President Rajapaksa had left for the Maldives. They broke through a barricade despite tear gas before storming the prime minister's office, demanding his resignation.
Catch all the live updates from Sri Lanka with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives | Top developments