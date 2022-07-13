Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives; island nation declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates:

Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country's economy. The Prime Minister's office informed the media organisations that the state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province had been imposed. Meanwhile, protesters marched to the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, urging him to resign after the news came in that President Rajapaksa had left for the Maldives. They broke through a barricade despite tear gas before storming the prime minister's office, demanding his resignation.