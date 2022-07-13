Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives; island nation declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Sri Lanka has declared the state of emergency in the island nation after reports that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled to Maldives. He had earlier said he would quit the post on July 13 amid growing calls for his resignation over the alleged mismanagement by the government that led to the country's worst economic crisis. Catch all the live updates from Sri Lanka with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Sri Lanka crisis: Ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa stopped from leaving country
Sri Lanka's former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was stopped from leaving country on Tuesday amid the mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis. READ MORE
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's rolling day coverage of the latest updates and developments from Sri Lanka where a state of emergency has been imposed. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the island nation.