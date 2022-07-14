Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: As the political and economic crisis deepens in Sri Lanka, United Nation's chief António Guterres called for peace in the crisis-hit island nations. He urged all party leaders in the country to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition. "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed," he added. Meanwhile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa is reportedly waiting for his private jet to depart from Maldives for Singapore. The nationwide curfew imposed by acting President and current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been lifted Thursday morning following massive protests. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency after anti-government protesters stormed the prime minister's office in Colombo.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa has departed from the Maldives and is on his way to Singapore, sources on ground were quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media.
Protesters in Sri Lanka said they will leave official buildings, news agency AFP reported.
Sri Lankan government has imposed a curfew in Colombo from 12 pm on July 14 to 5am on July 15, Reuters reported citing Sri Lankan government.
Protestors continue to remain inside the premises of Sri Lanka's PM office in Colombo after they entered there yesterday
Private jet has arrived in Maldives to transport Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Singapore, reported Sri Lanka's DailyMirror.
Sri Lankan military personnel guard the Prime Minister's chair in his office in Colombo in the wake massive anti-government protests.
Confused and angry Sri Lankans are still waiting for their embattled president to resign after he fled the country amid an economic meltdown and political chaos. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made PM Wickremesinghe acting president in his absence.
According to some reports, MP Sarath Fonseka has appealed to the Army not to follow instructions of Acting President Ranil Wickremasinghe.
Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament is yet to receive the Letter of Resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Speaker's office said on Thursday.
IN PIC | Police use tear gas to disperse the protestors during a protest outside Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office premises on Wednesday.
Swiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka
The Swiss government has advised travellers to avoid unnecessary trips to Sri Lanka given the country's political turmoil. "Tourist and other non-urgent travel to Sri Lanka is discouraged (except for air transit via Colombo International Airport)," the Swiss foreign ministry posted on its website, noting the country's declared state of emergency. "The political situation is confused and tensions have increased. A deterioration of the situation must be expected," it added.
Wickremesinghe asks Speaker to nominate PM
Sri Lanka's Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe asked Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and the Opposition. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Wickremesinghe held a meeting with the Members of the Cabinet at his office on Monday.
Sri Lanka's opposition leaders ask PM to quit ahead of President's resignation
Sri Lanka's opposition leaders have asked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to quit ahead of the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The latter has promised to step down on Wednesday, media report said. Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP MA Sumanthiran had earlier that the decision was taken at an all party meeting which was attended by leaders excluding those from the Government, a report said.
