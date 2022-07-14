Mini

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: As the political and economic crisis deepens in Sri Lanka, United Nation's chief António Guterres called for peace in the crisis-hit island nations. He urged all party leaders in the country to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition. "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed," he added. Meanwhile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa is reportedly waiting for his private jet to depart from Maldives for Singapore. The nationwide curfew imposed by acting President and current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been lifted Thursday morning following massive protests. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency after anti-government protesters stormed the prime minister's office in Colombo.