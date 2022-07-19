Sri Lanka, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, remains knee-deep in loan repayments, and a severe foreign exchange shortage that hampered the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines. The island nation, harbouring 22 million people, needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover its basic necessities, reports said.

India, which has been helping Sri Lanka amid the economic crisis, has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday which will be addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Earlier, Jaishankar said India has committed $3.8 billion for Sri Lanka. India has also handed over 44,000 metric tonnes of urea under a credit line extended to help Sri Lankan farmers.

Follow the latest development on Sri Lanka crisis here: The economic crisis also triggered a political upheaval. Acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country.

Sri Lanka Leader of the Opposition Premdasa withdrew his presidential candidature. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Dullas Alahapperuma are now the main contenders for the presidential polls.

Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the Sri Lanka crisis. This happened during a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said both Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during an all-party meeting on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation. He had last week fled overseas to escape a popular uprising against his government over the crisis.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is monitoring the situation closely, but any bailout package will be contingent on Sri Lanka's debt-restructuring strategy and political stability.

The Sri Lankan government owes $51 billion in debt and is unable to make payments on its loans. Its currency has collapsed by 80 percent, making imports more expensive and worsening inflation. Sri Lanka has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves and needs $6 billion to stay afloat over the next few months.

Sri Lanka president elections

Sri Lanka's Parliament started the process of electing a new president on Saturday. The nominations will be heard on Tuesday. If there is more than one candidate, the lawmakers will vote on Wednesday. The new president will possibly be declared on July 20. The new President could then elect a new Prime Minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Sri Lanka economic crisis