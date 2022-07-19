Sri Lanka, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, remains knee-deep in loan repayments, and a severe foreign exchange shortage that hampered the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines. The island nation, harbouring 22 million people, needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover its basic necessities, reports said.
India, which has been helping Sri Lanka amid the economic crisis, has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday which will be addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Earlier, Jaishankar said India has committed $3.8 billion for Sri Lanka. India has also handed over 44,000 metric tonnes of urea under a credit line extended to help Sri Lankan farmers.
The economic crisis also triggered a political upheaval. Acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country. Follow the latest development on Sri Lanka crisis here:
Sri Lanka president elections
Sri Lanka economic crisis
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First Published: IST