Sri Lanka crisis latest developments: New president to be elected today; Ranil, Dullas among frontrunners

Sri Lanka is set to declare its new president on Wednesday. For the first time in 44 years, Sri Lanka's Parliament will directly elect a President. The island nation will witness a triangular contest between Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew his presidential candidature and extended his support to Alahapperuma.

The political crisis in Sri Lanka was an offshoot of the economic crisis that has shrouded the island nation. A civil unrest was triggered after the Sri Lankan government declared bankruptcy two weeks ago

Follow latest developoments on the Sri Lanka crisis here.

> Will Sri Lanka tip back to chaos if six-time PM Wickremesinghe is voted as president? Anti-government protesters had demanded Wickremesinghe to be gone. "We are protesting against Ranil. He is a corrupted man," said Duminda Nagamuwa, who organised protests in Colombo after the nominations were finalised. He said, "If Ranil comes (into power), we cannot have stability."

> Ruling-party lawmaker Ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma is said to be more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition. However, he does not have any top-level governance experience in a country under crisis.

> The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, commands only three seats in Parliament and has no realistic chance of winning.

> Sri Lankans have blamed the Rajapaksas - seven from the family were in the government as of April - for the meltdown. Their decisions to cut taxes and ban chemical fertilisers, which damaged crops, decimated the debt-laden economy that was badly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

> High Commission ofIndian nationals in Sri Lanka "to remain aware of the latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities". High Commission of India in Colombo requested"to remain aware of the latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities".

> "Will champion anti-corruption, prosperity for all, credible & transparent government," tweets Sri Lanka Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa as he arrived at Parliament.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sri Lanka crisis

Indian government held an all-party meeting over the Sri Lanka on Tuesday and analysed the impact it might have on India. "It is a matter which pertains to a very close neighbour and given the near proximity, we naturally worry about the consequences, the spillover it has for us," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

At the meet, Jaishankar also said there have seen some "misinformed comparisons" in the context of Sri Lanka wherein some people have asked whether "can such a situation happen in India". "We do not think that a Sri Lanka-like situation can arise in India," he said.

The minister said that "very strong" lessons of Sri Lanka are to be drawn on fiscal prudence, good governance and not having “a culture of freebies". He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "we have both in very ample measure".