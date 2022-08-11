Gotabaya Rajapaksa allowed to stay in Thailand temporarily but with one condition

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa had announced his resignation from the presidential post a day after arriving in Singapore. The development took place amid mass agitation against the Sri Lankan government over "mismanagement of the economy".

Thailand has agreed to allow former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the country temporarily, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday. During his stay there, Rajapaksa will look for a third nation to seek permanent refuge, the PM said.

Rajapaksa had fled to Maldives last month and later reached Singapore amid mass anti-government protests over Sri Lanka's economic crisis. His Singapore visa runs out on Thursday, therefore, he's seeking refuge in Thailand, news agency PTI reported.

Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed Rajapaksa's temporary visit to Thailand and said he promised not to conduct political activities in the kingdom during his search for permanent asylum in another country.

"This is a humanitarian issue. We have made a promise that it's a temporary stay. No (political) activities are allowed, and this will help him find a country to take refuge in," Bangkok Post quoted the prime minister as saying. Gotabaya can stay in Thailand for 90 days as he is still a diplomatic passport holder, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said.

But what's the condition for his stay?

Don Pramudwinai said the condition for his stay is that he does not cause problems for Thailand. The minister said the Sri Lankan government did not oppose the visit and the Thai government would not make accommodation arrangements for him.

"The visit would not pose conflicts with Colombo as acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe had worked for him when he was in power," he said.

Rajapaksa had announced his resignation from the presidential post a day after arriving in Singapore. The development took place amid mass agitation against the Sri Lankan government over "mismanagement of the economy".

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, had declared bankruptcy earlier in July . The country is facing the worst economic crisis in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

The massive protests that began in March culminated with Rajapaksa's resignation. The protesters accused the Rajapaksa family of plunging the country into the worst economic crisis since the country's independence in 1948 through mismanagement and corruption.

The country is now dealing with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default. It had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion. The United Nations has warned that 5.7 million people require immediate humanitarian assistance, with Sri Lankans experiencing extreme shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.

The new Sri Lankan government led by Rajapaksa's ally Ranil Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse and restoring order.

(With inputs from PTI)