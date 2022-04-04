Sri Lanka Cabinet ministers resign amid crisis

Sri Lanka's entire cabinet resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting on Sunday, as anti-government protests escalated despite curfews.

Except President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, all 26 ministers stepped down.

According to media reports, the decision was taken after discussing the worsening economic crisis. The country's education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters that the Cabinet ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. However, he didn't give any reason for the mass resignation.

Three members of Rajapaksa family also quit amid mounting public anger against the acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines plaguing the South Asian nation.

The youngest Rajapaksa brother, Basil, and their eldest, Chamal, and the family's scion Namal, all resigned.

I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of #LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota. — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) April 3, 2022

The move came after thousands of people defied a weekend curfew on Sunday to protest across the country demanding ouster of the Rajapaksa family.