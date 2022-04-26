Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt

Sri Lanka has begun discussions with China about refinancing its debt, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as Colombo struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades.

China has suggested to Colombo that it would prefer to refinance the debt, said Nalaka Godahewa, Sri Lanka's media minister.

"Now since the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is willing to engage with Sri Lanka , the other countries are aware we have support. Already we have been promised support from the World Bank and other agencies," Godahewa said, adding discussions with Beijing were at an early stage.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry was in Washington last week to talk to the IMF , the World Bank, India and others about financing help for the island nation, which has suspended payments on portions of its $51 billion in external debt.

Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by the government, leading to dwindling foreign currency reserves and shortages of fuel, food and medicines that have brought thousands onto the streets in sporadically violent protests.

China's $3.5 billion of loans to Sri Lanka make it the joint-largest bilateral creditor.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments when he met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in January.

China's foreign ministry and its embassy in Colombo could not immediately be reached for comment.

The World Bank has warned that more Sri Lankans will slip into poverty this year, as it urged the debt-ridden nation to undertake urgent policy measures o address the high levels of debt, trim fiscal deficit, and mitigate the adverse impacts on the poor and vulnerable.

On Monday, a senior Buddhist monk claimed that Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an interim government to tackle the unprecedented economic crisis.

Rajapaksa expressed his intention to form the interim government in a letter to the powerful Buddhist clergy on Sunday. Rajapaksa had responded to a letter, dated April 4, from the chief monks of the four Buddhist chapters, in which they had asked Rajapaksa to dissolve the Cabinet to set up an interim government, Madagoda Dhammananda, Chief Registrar of one of the chapters, said.

The four Buddhist chapters - Malwathu, Asgiri, Amarapura and Ramanya chapters - wield power to influence Sri Lanka's political leaders.