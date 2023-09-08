Spain’s caretaker PM Pedro Sanchez to miss G20 summit as he tests COVID-19 positive

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, will miss the G20 summit in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19, the government said on Thursday.

"This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine. Spain will be magnificently represented by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation," Sanchez said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will represent Spain at the summit that is set to begin on September 9, the government said in a statement.

The development comes just a day ahead of the mega G20 Summit begins in Delhi tomorrow. US President Joe Biden has left from the US to arrive in Delhi this evening.

Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.

Less than an hour before his departure for India, the White House said, "The President tested negative for Covid." The First Lady was quarantined at her Delaware house after testing positive and is not travelling with the president to India and Vietnam. On Thursday, her office said, "The First Lady tested negative for Covid today."