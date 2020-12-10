World S&P DJI removes Chinese firms from indexes after U.S. order Updated : December 10, 2020 03:59 PM IST S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday became the second major index provider to remove some Chinese companies from its index. Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a law to kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with the country's auditing rules. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.