South Korea stampede: President Yoon Suk-yeol declares national mourning after Halloween rush kills 151

At least 151 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.
Horrific news from Seoul tonight.All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 29, 2022
We were deeply saddened to learn of the deadly stampede today in Seoul. We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as to the people of the ROK as they mourn this horrific tragedy.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 29, 2022