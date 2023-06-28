CNBC TV18
South Korea adopts international age standards, adjusts national age calculation system

South Korea adopts international age standards, adjusts national age calculation system

South Korea adopts international age standards, adjusts national age calculation system
Jun 28, 2023

South Korea traditionally counted newborns as one-year old but Yoon Suk Yeol-led government introduced the new rule.

South Korea will join the international age counting standards this week starting Wednesday and South Korea will find themselves at least a year younger.

South Korea traditionally counts newborns as one year old. They are the only major country to count the age spent by a baby in a womb. However, starting Wednesday all judicial and administrative areas in the country will begin using the international standard or calendar age.
“Under the revisions to the Civil Act and the General Act on Public Administration, multiple age systems will be unified under the internationally recognized system in which age is based on birth date,” the nation’s Ministry of Government Legislation said, according to Yonhap.
