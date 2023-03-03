South African energy giant's CEO Andre de Ruyter poisoned with cyanide-laced coffee: Report

Andre de Ruyter, 54, is the former CEO of South Africa's energy company Eskom and was reportedly poisoned with an intention to kill.

Andre de Ruyter, the former CEO of South Africa's award-winning energy company, Eskom was poisoned with cyanide-laced coffee months before he made corruption charges against the ruling African National Congress (ANC). As per a Financial Times report, the 54-year-old executive could've lost his life in what was a clear attempt to murder.

De Ruyter was sacked last week two months after he resigned. The trigger could have been a recent interview in which he accused the ANC of corruption.

The FT report said that De Ruyter had made powerful enemies within the ANC as he raised concerns of corruption. He had alleged that four mafia-like crime syndicates were operating inside the government-owned Eskom.

The coffee

De Ruyter was rushed to hospital when he started feeling dizzy and nauseous after consuming a cup coffee. He realised something was wrong when he found himself forgetting simple words, even the term "power station".

Later, it was discovered that the coffee was contained a poisonous cocktail of cyanide and sodium arsenite.

De Ruyter said, as per his toxicologist, it was a clear attempt to murder, not just a warning, rejecting speculation that his coffee was spiked only to scare him.

“Cyanide is not like I take out a gun and I shoot you in the foot,” he said in an Financial Times interview. His life was saved by his doctor who pumped him full of vitamin B, a compound that binds to cyanide, as a precaution.

So far, no one has been charged for the attempt on De Ruyter’s life but suspicion among private investigators he appointed is that criminal gangs ordered the hit.

The assault seemed well planned as the coffee machine on Eskom’s executive floor was broken on the morning of the poisoning.

According to De Ruyter, this was used as an excuse by the attacker to enter the building and spike his personal mug. The investigators are going “through CCTV footage frame by frame” to collect more evidence.

Eskom and corruption scandals

Eskom, an award-winning company, powered South Africa's mining boom and provided electricity to the Black communities who were left behind by apartheid.

Now, a hundred years since its inception, Eskom has spectacularly fallen from grace as it is crippled by debt, beset by corruption scandals and unable to keep the lights on.

Under the ANC, it has been forced to impose rolling power cuts of up to 10 hours a day to keep the electricity grid functioning. De Ruyter blamed the power shortages on the failure of the ANC, rampant corruption, and mafia like activity within the company.

De Ruyter also blamed sabotage, criminal syndicates, and corruption which he said led to the stealing of coal and infrastructure, including copper and aluminium cables, pylons and even bolts.

He alleged that the corrupt actors made more money by tendering for contracts to repair the damage they had done, and hinted at links with politicians, including members of the ANC, the Financial Times reported.

De Ruyter announced his resignation last December after South Africa’s Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason for failing to stop the power cuts that crippled the economy.

The trigger for his dismissal was an interview he gave to local news channel eNCA where he accused the ANC of being in a Marxist time warp and suspected the involvement in corruption of a “high-level politician”.

The ANC retaliated to De Ruyter’s claims and accused him of “reactionary political thinking” and of making “irresponsible and baseless claims of alleged political meddling and corruption” as per the FT report.

De Ruyter was abruptly sacked while he was serving his notice.

As a former chief executive, De Ruyter will lose his Eskom bodyguard. After the dramatic dismissal and attempt to murder, he said he will “lay low” for a while.