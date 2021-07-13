Home

    South Africa Violence Live Updates: Rioting, looting continues in wake of Zuma jailing; over 30 dead

    South Africa Violence Live Updates: Rioting, looting continues in wake of Zuma jailing; over 30 dead

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    South Africa Violence Live Updates: Violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma has spread to Johannesburg. The rioting continued on Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

    South Africa Violence Live Updates: Rioting, looting continues in wake of Zuma jailing; over 30 dead

    • Ramaphosa announces efforts to quell rampant violence in South African cities

      South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans to quell the rampant violence and looting in major South African cities for the past three days. In a national address on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said the army has been called in to assist and all leave of police personnel has been cancelled as all available resources and capabilities are mobilised to restore order.

    • Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32

      South Africa's rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning.

    • Parliament's presiding officers said on Sunday that they were "sympathetic to the personal difficulties confronting former President Jacob Zuma. However, the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution must prevail"

    • Zuma has challenged his sentence in the constitutional court, partly on the grounds of his alleged frail health and the risk of catching COVID-19. That challenge will be heard on Monday.

    • South Africa violence spreads to Johannesburg in wake of Zuma jailing

      The unrest had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.

      President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday there was no justification for violence and that it was damaging efforts to rebuild the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Zuma's sentencing and imprisonment have been seen as a test of the post-apartheid nation's ability to enforce the law fairly - even against powerful politicians - 27 years after the African National Congress (ANC) ousted white minority rulers to usher in democracy.

    Violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma has spread to Johannesburg.
    The rioting continued on Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.
    Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning.
    Zuma's sentencing and imprisonment have been seen as a test of the post-apartheid nation's ability to enforce the law fairly - even against powerful politicians - 27 years after the African National Congress (ANC) ousted white minority rulers to usher in democracy.
    Zuma has challenged his sentence in the constitutional court, partly on the grounds of his alleged frail health and the risk of catching COVID-19.
    Edited by : Aditi Gautam
