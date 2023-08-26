Some people bring problems and negative attitudes wherever they come from: UK on Khalistani sympathisers

2 Min Read
United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch on Friday said that in the UK, some people bring problems and negative attitudes wherever they come from. Badenoch said this in reply to a question on Khalistani sympathisers posed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi.
Describing the violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London earlier this year as a "disgrace" which "should never have happened", she said, "no one should have been attacked this way, let alone representatives of another country".
She stated that there'll always be problems in any country no matter how big a superpower it is. The UK reminds people that they're in a new country and they should imbibe its values, adding that her country wants to make sure everyone coming there feels safe and secure, said Badenoch.
Pointing to examples like the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, she said that like its multi-racial society the country’s government is also race agnostic.
Irrespective of what happens on ground, not just Indian government officials but businesses are also welcome in the UK, she assured. She told Goyal that both the democracies have a friendship which dates long back and with a shared language and values, negative incidents shouldn't be allowed to disgrace the relationship between both the countries.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
