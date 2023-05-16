The upcoming G7 summit, set to take place in Japan later this week, is expected to be a crucial gathering of world leaders. The agenda for this summit is expected to include a range of pressing global issues, prominently featuring discussions on energy, the Russia-Ukraine war, and China's economic coercion.

As the G7 leaders convene, China's economic actions and global influence remain a topic of significant interest and apprehension. Joseph Torigian, a Global Fellow of Public Policy at the Wilson Center, emphasised in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that China does not desire a war with India. Torigian also highlighted the necessity of political will and trust from both India and China in resolving their border issues. Moreover, he noted that India has been successfully leveraging the "China+1" strategy to its advantage.

“To solve the border problem between India and China it would require political will and trust on both sides for a give and take process. However I think that after the Galvan incident in 2020, the above conditions are not present. Furthermore, China might find an unresolved border useful to them because it allows them to put pressure on India whenever they want to and remind the Indians of the costs that they can impose if India gets too close to the Quad and United States in particular. At the same time I don’t think China wants a war with India. It may want to put pressure on India but it also understands that going too far may push India in the direction that China does not want,” Torigian said.

The issue of Chinese economic coercion is expected to feature prominently in the discussions at the G7 summit. Torigian said that although it is unlikely that China will be explicitly named during the summit, all participants are likely to have the country in mind. The economic ties that G7 member nations maintain with China contribute to their reluctance to risk these connections, Torigian added.

Nonetheless, the joint statement expected from the G7 summit could shed light on China's use of economic leverage abroad and propose countermeasures to address this concern.