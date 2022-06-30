Social Media Day 2022: Significance and how to celebrate

Social media has connected the world in a way like never before. Today, social media platforms have become an intrinsic part of life for billions of people across the world. Most of us start our day with social media and scrolling before sleeping has become a ritual. In a sense, every day is social media day. So, why we need for a separate Social Media Day?

Well, June 30 has been marked as the Social Media Day to celebrate all the great relationships that people have forged through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other such platforms. This day was launched by Mashable, an entertainment and multi-platform media business, back in 2010. Headquartered in New York, Mashable was established in 2005 by Pete Cashmore.

Significance of Social Media Day

Social media not only connects people with family and friends but several people actually make a living out of it. The socio-economic and cultural impact of social media on countries has been revolutionary and the Social Media Day acknowledges this power. Another reason behind Mashable launching an annual Social Media Day was to appreciate the impact that social media has on communications around the world.

Despite all the concerns associated with social media, it has given a voice to common people and also presented them with several opportunities. Among the most used social media platforms (in no particular order) are Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

How to celebrate Social Media Day?

If you’re among those who already invest a good amount of time scrolling social media posts, we wouldn’t suggest more usage. However, you can surely send messages to appreciate people whom you met through social media and have now become an integral part of life.

If you’re someone who stays away from social media, you can at least get acquainted with some of the major platforms. In today’s world, social media can really help you professionally and personally.

Another good way to celebrate the day is to explore new platforms. For instance, if you’re an avid Instagram user but have never used Twitter, you can explore a new space.