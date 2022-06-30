Social Media Day 2022: Significance and how to celebrate

Social media has connected the world in a way like never before. Today, social media platforms have become an intrinsic part of life for billions of people across the world. Most of us start our day with social media and scrolling before sleeping has become a ritual. In a sense, every day is social media day. So, why we need for a separate Social Media Day?
Well, June 30 has been marked as the Social Media Day to celebrate all the great relationships that people have forged through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other such platforms. This day was launched by Mashable, an entertainment and multi-platform media business, back in 2010. Headquartered in New York, Mashable was established in 2005 by Pete Cashmore.
Significance of Social Media Day
Social media not only connects people with family and friends but several people actually make a living out of it. The socio-economic and cultural impact of social media on countries has been revolutionary and the Social Media Day acknowledges this power. Another reason behind Mashable launching an annual Social Media Day was to appreciate the impact that social media has on communications around the world.
Despite all the concerns associated with social media, it has given a voice to common people and also presented them with several opportunities. Among the most used social media platforms (in no particular order) are Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok.
How to celebrate Social Media Day?
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)