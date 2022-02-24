Snapshot: Here's how the world reacted to Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO's secretary-general says Russia has launched war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent. Jens Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for Friday.

Stoltenberg said that this is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. And he charged that Russia is using force to try to rewrite history. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Stoltenberg's condemnation is the latest in a line of reactions by leaders horrified at Thursday's escalation.

NATO member Lithuania, which has borders with Russian ally Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, has declared a state of emergency effective early Thursday afternoon due to the situation in Ukraine. The decree signed Thursday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda steps up border protection. It gives authorities, among other things, the right to check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage in the border area. Lithuania also borders fellow NATO and European Union members Poland and Latvia.

Turkey has called on Russia to halt what it describes as unfair and unlawful actions in Ukraine. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday said the Russian attacks were unacceptable and that Turkey rejects them.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, calling it a dark day for Europe and expressing his country's full solidarity with Kyiv. Scholz said in a statement at the chancellery in Berlin on Thursday that new sanctions to be imposed on Russia by Germany and its allies would show that Putin has made a serious mistake with his war.

NATO ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks Thursday that they have increased the readiness of their forces to respond to all contingencies.

Ukraine's president Volodimir Zelenskyy likened Russia's invasion to Hitler's invasion of Poland during World War II.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as a grave violation of the international order. Lapid told reporters on Thursday that Israel is prepared to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and urged Israeli citizens to leave the country.

Moldova's president says the country's Supreme Security Council has decided to ask parliament to introduce a state of emergency following Russia's attack on neighbouring Ukraine. President Maia Sandu said Thursday that Russia's attack on Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international norms. Sandu urged Moldovan citizens in Ukraine to return home. Moldova, a former Soviet republic and one of Europe's poorest nations, has a population of around 3.5 million and is not a NATO member.

China's customs agency on Thursday approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, a move that could help to reduce the impact of possible Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's attack on Ukraine. The two governments announced an agreement February 8 for China to import Russian wheat and barley after Russian President Vladimir became the highest-profile foreign guest to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Zelenskyy is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from the aggressor. Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has unleased a war with Ukraine" and that he is "starting the creation of an anti-Putin coalition".

-- With agency

inputs