Snapshot: Here's how the world reacted to Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO's secretary-general says Russia has launched war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent. Jens Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for Friday.

Stoltenberg said that this is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. And he charged that Russia is using force to try to rewrite history. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Stoltenberg's condemnation is the latest in a line of reactions by leaders horrified at Thursday's escalation.

#NATO Allies condemn in the strongest possible terms #Russia’s horrifying attack on #Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified & unprovoked. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. Russia's actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. https://t.co/1MD6Y8SlGq — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 24, 2022

NATO member Lithuania, which has borders with Russian ally Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, has declared a state of emergency effective early Thursday afternoon due to the situation in Ukraine. The decree signed Thursday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda steps up border protection. It gives authorities, among other things, the right to check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage in the border area. Lithuania also borders fellow NATO and European Union members Poland and Latvia.

We unequivocally condemn the announcement by President Putin and the military operation in Ukraine. It is an unprovoked and unlawful act of aggression.🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹 joint statement at UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine 👉https://t.co/0Q4YnoDupN 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/rKJfnfmdj5 — Estonia in UN (@EstoniaUN) February 24, 2022

Turkey has called on Russia to halt what it describes as unfair and unlawful actions in Ukraine. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday said the Russian attacks were unacceptable and that Turkey rejects them.

Press Release Regarding the Russian Federation’s Military Operation Against Ukraine https://t.co/si8prOxnL3 pic.twitter.com/u62ub38AVA — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) February 24, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, calling it a dark day for Europe and expressing his country's full solidarity with Kyiv. Scholz said in a statement at the chancellery in Berlin on Thursday that new sanctions to be imposed on Russia by Germany and its allies would show that Putin has made a serious mistake with his war.

Der russische Angriff auf die Ukraine ist ein eklatanter Bruch des Völkerrechts. Er ist durch nichts zu rechtfertigen ist. Deutschland verurteilt diesen rücksichtslosen Akt von Präsident Putin aufs Schärfste. Unsere Solidarität gilt der Ukraine und ihren Menschen. (1/2) — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 24, 2022

NATO ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks Thursday that they have increased the readiness of their forces to respond to all contingencies.

Statement by the North Atlantic Council on Russia's attack on Ukraine#NATO | #Ukraine 🇺🇦 | #StopRussianAggression — NATO (@NATO) February 24, 2022

Ukraine's president Volodimir Zelenskyy likened Russia's invasion to Hitler's invasion of Poland during World War II.

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine as a grave violation of the international order. Lapid told reporters on Thursday that Israel is prepared to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and urged Israeli citizens to leave the country.

Israel condemned #Russia for attacking #Ukraine on Thursday morning. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on #Israelis in Ukraine to go to border crossings near Lviv, in Ukraine’s west, and leave the country. Report by @LahavHarkov https://t.co/z8hrYvkxtd— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 24, 2022

Moldova's president says the country's Supreme Security Council has decided to ask parliament to introduce a state of emergency following Russia's attack on neighbouring Ukraine. President Maia Sandu said Thursday that Russia's attack on Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international norms. Sandu urged Moldovan citizens in Ukraine to return home. Moldova, a former Soviet republic and one of Europe's poorest nations, has a population of around 3.5 million and is not a NATO member.

I strongly condemn the act of war by 🇷🇺 against #Ukraine, a blatant breach of international law and of 🇺🇦 sovereignty & territorial integrity. As a neutral state, Moldova stands ready to assist 🇺🇦 citizens in their humanitarian needs. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) February 24, 2022

China's customs agency on Thursday approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, a move that could help to reduce the impact of possible Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's attack on Ukraine. The two governments announced an agreement February 8 for China to import Russian wheat and barley after Russian President Vladimir became the highest-profile foreign guest to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chinese customs has cleared the way for the import of wheat from all over Russia. It's part of a series of agreements recently signed by Putin in Beijing. For Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, China’s huge economy offers a potential bulwark against Western sanctions. — Amy Qin (@amyyqin) February 24, 2022

Zelenskyy is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from the aggressor. Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has unleased a war with Ukraine" and that he is "starting the creation of an anti-Putin coalition".

Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

