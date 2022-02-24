Snapshot: Here's how the world reacted to Russian invasion of Ukraine

#NATO Allies condemn in the strongest possible terms #Russia’s horrifying attack on #Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified & unprovoked. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. Russia's actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. https://t.co/1MD6Y8SlGq— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 24, 2022
We unequivocally condemn the announcement by President Putin and the military operation in Ukraine. It is an unprovoked and unlawful act of aggression.🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹 joint statement at UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine 👉https://t.co/0Q4YnoDupN 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/rKJfnfmdj5— Estonia in UN (@EstoniaUN) February 24, 2022
Press Release Regarding the Russian Federation’s Military Operation Against Ukraine https://t.co/si8prOxnL3 pic.twitter.com/u62ub38AVA— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) February 24, 2022
Der russische Angriff auf die Ukraine ist ein eklatanter Bruch des Völkerrechts. Er ist durch nichts zu rechtfertigen ist. Deutschland verurteilt diesen rücksichtslosen Akt von Präsident Putin aufs Schärfste. Unsere Solidarität gilt der Ukraine und ihren Menschen. (1/2)— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 24, 2022
Statement by the North Atlantic Council on Russia's attack on Ukraine#NATO | #Ukraine 🇺🇦 | #StopRussianAggression— NATO (@NATO) February 24, 2022
Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022
Israel condemned #Russia for attacking #Ukraine on Thursday morning. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on #Israelis in Ukraine to go to border crossings near Lviv, in Ukraine’s west, and leave the country.Report by @LahavHarkov https://t.co/z8hrYvkxtd— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 24, 2022
I strongly condemn the act of war by 🇷🇺 against #Ukraine, a blatant breach of international law and of 🇺🇦 sovereignty & territorial integrity. As a neutral state, Moldova stands ready to assist 🇺🇦 citizens in their humanitarian needs.— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) February 24, 2022
Chinese customs has cleared the way for the import of wheat from all over Russia. It's part of a series of agreements recently signed by Putin in Beijing. For Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, China’s huge economy offers a potential bulwark against Western sanctions.— Amy Qin (@amyyqin) February 24, 2022
Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022