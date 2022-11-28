Snap polls likely in Pakistan as Imran Khan announces his party will resign from all assemblies

Elections in Pakistan are not due until August 2023, when the term of the current National Assembly concludes. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is in power in Punjab, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will not be part of the current political system and will resign from all assemblies to put pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to announce snap polls in the country.

This was Khan's first public address after surviving an "assassination" attempt recently. Speaking at a massive rally in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, the former cricketer-turned-politician alleged that the "three criminals" who were behind the failed assassination attempt are waiting to strike again. Khan has repeatedly alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI counter intelligence wing head Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer of being involved in the attack on him.

"I will consult all chief ministers and party leaders to leave the assemblies," PTI quoted Khan as saying. However, Khan has not said when the party members will resign, adding that an announcement will be made soon. He said the party has decided not to march to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is in power in Punjab, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. The party also has representation in the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies. If members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resign from the assemblies, then the governments in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will come to an end.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Khan's party will not be able to dissolve the Punjab Assembly as a no-confidence motion was ready to be moved .

I am shocked & appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state. How can anyone not understand the pain & suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture & blackmailing video of him & his conservative wife sent to his family? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 27, 2022

The former prime minister has been putting pressure on the government to announce early general elections in the country since he was ousted from power in April this year. Elections in Pakistan are not due until August 2023 when the term of the current National Assembly ends.

Khan's party lawmakers had earlier resigned from the National Assembly. However, resignations of all lawmakers were not accepted.

To further put pressure on the government, Khan embarked on a long march in October from Lahore to Islamabad. On November 3, Khan was shot at in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, Punjab, which brought the march to a temporary halt. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah asked Khan to postpone his long march and warned of the possible terror threat, ANI reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan at a public gathering in Pakistan's Rawalpindi announces that his party has decided to resign from all the Assemblies: Pakistan media (file photo) pic.twitter.com/Wgot9JWsV3— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022