Sixteen protesters killed in Myanmar on 'day of shame for armed forces' Updated : March 27, 2021 12:52 PM IST Reuters could not independently verify the numbers killed. A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment. Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular civilian politician, remains in detention at an undisclosed location. Published : March 27, 2021 12:52 PM IST