Singapore's oldest Hindu temple restored and consecrated, drawing 20,000 people despite heavy rains

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the mark of the restoration and consecration of the country's oldest Hindu temple, Sri Mariamman, which drew 20,000 people in spite of heavy rains.

Singaporeans turned out in the thousands on Sunday to celebrate the restoration and consecration of the country's oldest Hindu temple, the Sri Mariamman Temple, built nearly two centuries ago by early Indian migrants.

The temple, a national monument, has undergone a SGD 3.5 million (USD 2.6 million) restoration that involved the efforts of 12 specialist sculptors and seven metal and wood artisans from India who worked on the sanctums, domes and ceiling frescoes.

The restoration was led by Chief Sculptor Dr K Dakshinamoorthy, who is also the restoration advisor to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments of Tamil Nadu.

The temple, located in the heart of Chinatown, has retained its original color scheme and structure. The restoration of the temple took a year, culminating in the sixth consecration ceremony, also known as the Maha Kumbabishegam, held every 12 years.

The event attracted about 20,000 people, including Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, Transport Minister S Iswaran, and Member of Parliament Murali Pillai, as well as migrant workers from southern India. Migrant worker Jagadheesh Ramamoorthy, 40, said he appreciated the efficient crowd control.

Despite the rain in the morning, the spirits of the devotees remained high. Groups of Hindu priests climbed the Raja Gopuram, or grand entrance tower of the temple, and the six vimanams, or temple towers, to perform the resanctification rituals. At 8.20 am, the priests poured holy water from sacred pots on the temple’s pinnacles in unison, which prompted the clasping of hands and rigorous chanting.

The temple has become an essential part of the local community. "This is part of living in multicultural Singapore, where the whole community comes together to celebrate each other’s cultural and religious milestones," wrote Wong on his Facebook page.

Noting the presence of religious leaders from other faiths, Teo said, “This demonstrates very clearly the multiracial, multicultural and multi-religious harmony that we have been able to maintain, and we must make every effort to uphold it."

Devotees thronged the streets surrounding the temple early on Sunday to witness the milestone. Tears of joy and devotees clad in ponchos were common sights at the event, which went on in full swing despite the morning downpour.

Sangeetha Vijay, 45, a mother of two who has frequented the temple since she was 10, said it was special as she believes Sri Mariamman had answered her prayer for a daughter some 20 years ago. "I missed the consecration in 2010 due to my second pregnancy. I hope to extend my gratitude today," she said.

For Sumathi Nadesan, who grew up in the nearby Blair Plain housing estate, the latest consecration of her childhood temple brought a great deal of joy. "The consecration is just as big an affair as it was in my childhood. There is the same intense piousness, and yet much less hassle," said 63-year-old Nadesan.

The electric lamps illuminating the Sri Mariamman deity in its main inner sanctum have been replaced with traditional oil lamps. The sanctum will now evoke feelings akin to being in a "mother's womb," temple chairman S Lakshmanan said.

The consecration ceremony will be followed by 48 days of religious rituals and cultural showcases, in a period known as the Mandalabishegam. The event is a testament to Singapore's commitment to multiculturalism and religious harmony, and it highlights the country's efforts to preserve its cultural heritage.