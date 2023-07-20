A string of scandals is tainting the image of Singapore, here’s all you need to know about the political crisis

In the latest development amid the series of scandals related to both the ruling party and opposition, two senior members of the country’s largest opposition party resigned over an inappropriate relationship.

The People's Action Party (PAP), which has ruled Singapore for 64 years, is facing a string of scandals and corruption investigations. The party which has earned a reputation of giving a corruption-free government to the country suffered a big blow as two-party members and lawmakers, including the Speaker of Parliament, resigned earlier this week over an extra marital affair.

The decision came after the Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received information that parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and another PAP lawmaker Cheng Li Hui had continued their “inappropriate relationship” even after he advised them to end it, in February.

On Monday, said he decided the incumbent speaker “had to go”, CNBC reported.

Once seen as a potential prime ministerial candidate Tan, 54, is the second parliament speaker to resign for having an inappropriate relationship in just over a decade.

The resignations come as the latest in a series of scandals that rocked Singapore.

In the latest development amid the series of scandals related to both the ruling party and opposition, two senior members of the country’s largest opposition party resigned over an inappropriate relationship.

Member of Parliament, Leon Perera and the youth wing president Nicole Seah of the opposition Workers’ Party resigned on Wednesday after a video of them holding hands appeared on social media, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier this month, Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau arrested Transport Minister and a renowned business leader, S Iswaran in a high-profile corruption probe.

Before that, two senior Singapore cabinet ministers in PM Loong’s government were investigated for alleged irregularities in pricey housing rentals.

"Taken together, I would say that this is the most severe political crisis to hit the ruling party since 1986 when the minister for national development was investigated for corruption," said political analyst Eugene Tan was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The shocking developments are seen as a crisis for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), which has been working to establish a new generation of politicians to take over which would be led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. While a presidential election is slated for September, the party is heading for the general election in 2025.

According to reports, the recent scandals could dent Prime Minister Loong's legacy and impact the delicate leadership transition and upcoming elections.

In Singapore, politicians are held to a much higher standard since the ruling party’s “whole basis of its political legitimacy” has been built on “clean and incorrupt governance,” noted Tan Ern Ser, associate professor of sociology at the National University of Singapore as reported by CNBC.

The next steps of the government would be critical, the expert added.