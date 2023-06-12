Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

The media baron and the leader of Forza Italia party led three Italian governments between 1994 and 2011.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age 86, news agency ANSA reported quoting family members.
His brother Paolo and his children Marina, Eleonora and Barbara are all at the hospital where the leader of Forza Italia was admitted on Friday, reportedly for scheduled tests for his previously undisclosed chronic leukaemia, the Italian news agency added.
The controversial leader, tainted by sex scandals, allegations of corruption and a tax fraud conviction, was diagnosed with leukaemia in April 2023. The media baron and the leader of the Forza Italia party led three Italian governments between 1994 and 2011.
Berlusconi's party is a junior partner in the current ruling coalition in Italy. He was undergoing treatment for a lung infection linked to chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan where he passed away.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | IBBI Paper — here's why the 'Single, Transferable Vote' for insolvency resolution is a fraught
Jun 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority
Jun 12, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Sundar Pichai's tech-tonic impact on Google and the world
Jun 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read