Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 2:50:08 PM IST (Published)

The media baron and the leader of Forza Italia party led three Italian governments between 1994 and 2011.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age 86, news agency ANSA reported quoting family members.

His brother Paolo and his children Marina, Eleonora and Barbara are all at the hospital where the leader of Forza Italia was admitted on Friday, reportedly for scheduled tests for his previously undisclosed chronic leukaemia, the Italian news agency added.
The controversial leader, tainted by sex scandals, allegations of corruption and a tax fraud conviction, was diagnosed with leukaemia in April 2023. The media baron and the leader of the Forza Italia party led three Italian governments between 1994 and 2011.
X