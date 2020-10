Armed with placards in both hands and crying out loud to be heard, 2020 has witnessed an array of protests. Despite being in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, hundreds of thousands of people across the world have marched on to streets in protest against government policies and deaths of innocent civilians, by uniting to fight for justice.

This unity among the masses was not limited to one particular nation, but stretched across the globe. Many of these mass protests went on to gain notoriety for violence or oppression.

Here are four major protests that evidently prove the power of the people:

Beirut blast: Will a new dawn arrive in Lebanon?

On August 4, 2020 a deadly blast shook the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which took place at a storage facility near the city's port. Close to 200 people died and more than 6,000 were injured, property worth billions was damaged, which was a massive blow to the already battered economy of the country.

The angst among the people reached its epitome and what followed was a series of massive protests for the next few days. Citizens demanded accountability from the government and blamed it for negligence.

The movement wasn't immune to violence as security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to control roughly 200-300 protesters that had occupied several buildings. In retaliation, protesters started pelting stones and targeted security forces with firecrackers.

Shortly after the protests, the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned and dissolved the cabinet.

Protests continue for 100 days in Bulgaria's; what is the movement about?

From the start of 2020, Bulgaria has witnessed a wave of crisis and scandals that have led to massive protests. This revolt is against GERB’s (ruling party's) almost unquestionable decade-long rule. The winter was greeted by a water crisis caused by the drying up of several dams, the most serious of which took place in the town of Pernik. This water shortage occurred due to lack of maintenance of infrastructure and government leniency towards large industries manhandling local water reserves.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's improper handling of the pandemic and a range of corrupt governmental schemes involving lucrative property along the Black Sea coast added fuel to fire.

Angry Bulgarians took to the streets people from across the political spectrum were up in arms. From artists to the radical left, everyone has come forth in unity. With their main concern being socio-economic survival, protesters have been fighting against an alleged corrupt government for almost 100 days.

Black Lives Matter: How the protests in the US became a global movement?

The Black Lives Matter movement is to protect African Americans among others from becoming victims of racism in the US. Many people have lost their lives of racist attacks, but some like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Michael Brown swept the country by storm over police brutality.

The merciless killing of George Floyd by a police officer took the movement on a global platform and thousands of students, artists and children joined the movement.

Numerous Black Lives Matter protests were led by female protesters, who are demanding a revamp to the current police system in the US. They have been calling for a change in the police with a new form of law enforcement.

Lakhs of Hongkongers have been protesting against plans to allow extradition of citizens to mainland China. Under its "One country, Two systems" arrangement, Hong Kong enjoys some autonomy, and its people have more rights, compared to China.