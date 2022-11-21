Sikh students can carry kirpan to university in US, with these conditions

The university will now allow students to carry a kirpan as long as it is held close to the body and within a sheath. The blade will also need to be shorter than 3-inches.

The University of North Carolina has updated its policy to allow students from the Sikh faith to carry their kirpan, the religious knife that all Sikh men need to carry with them, under certain conditions. The university located in North Carolina, United States, had to update its rules after a Sikh student was detained by campus police for carrying the kirpan, earlier this year. The video of the incident had gone viral immediately and drew criticisms towards the varsity’s campus policies.

The university will now allow students to carry a kirpan as long as it is held close to the body and within a sheath. The blade will also need to be shorter than 3-inches. The university said that it used the help of Sikh organisations like The Sikh Coalition and the Global Sikh Council in order to get the expertise to change their policies. The university also added that students can request to wear a larger kirpan, or any other religious accommodations, by talking to the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. These requests would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“Over the past several weeks, we have engaged in dialogue with representatives from the local and global Sikh communities about how we could modify the university policies to honour the tenets of religious freedom while protecting the safety of our campus,” the university said in a statement signed by Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon L. Wolfe.

“The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, with support from Institutional Integrity, also conducted additional awareness training this week with our police department and will continue its work to expand our cultural education and training opportunities for all of campus,” the statement added.

Under the Sikh tenets, the Amritdhari Sikhs are required to carry five articles of their faith – the kesh, the kara, the kanga, the kachera and the kirpan.